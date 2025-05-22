Since Memorial Day weekend is almost upon us, there are deals everywhere on some of our favorite tech goods. The Pixel 9 series is one of those products seeing proper promos at the moment, with price drops as big as $250 off. And if you are into testing fun new software, buying one gets you the opportunity to run the new Android 16 beta with this wild new Material 3 Expressive design.

At the moment, both Amazon and Best Buy are running these Pixel 9 Memorial Day deals, where you can save $250 off the 256GB models or $200 off the 128GB models. That gets you starting prices of $599 for the Pixel 9 and $799 for the Pixel 9 Pro. Those are 128GB prices, though, and I’d recommend you paying just $50 more to double your storage to 256GB, especially if you plan to keep the phone for a while.

The pitch here at pulling the trigger on these phones used to just be that they were the best Android phones you could buy and their prices are always discounted to these reasonable levels. However, the pitch now really does include the new design from Google that we dove into through this post. After spending the past few days with it, I can say that it’s quite good and fun and refreshing and would get me to consider buying these phones if I didn’t already own them.

We also have reviews of the Pixel 9 (here) and the Pixel 9 Pro (here) for those who need to catch-up.

