Another month is close to ending and so it’s time for a new booster pack to arrive in Pokemon TCG Pocket. I sure hope you are finding tricks to keep up with these packs or things might start to spiral out of control with this quick release schedule.

The pack is called “Extradimensional Crisis” and it arrives May 29. This is an expansion or mini set labeled as “A3a,” so it adds to the previous full A3 set of “Celestial Guardians” that we started ripping on April 30.

What’s new? The big news here is that Ultra Beast Pokemon are arriving, so we’ll see cards Buzzwole Ex and Guzzlord Ex, Blacephalon, Nihilego, Stakataka, Celesteela, Pheromosa, and Kartana. There’s also a new Tapu Koko Ex card to expand on their release in the previous packs. There’s a new trainer in Lusamine, Zeraora, and what appears to be an immersive Rowlet.

In addition to the new cards, Pokemon TCG Pocket will host an Ultra Beast Drop Event to get you special promo cards in solo battles, another Wonder Pick Event to get Poipole and Stufful, plus a Mass Ouotbreak Event for rare and bonus picks. Those events start on June 3 and continue throughout June.

Y’all still playing (or collecting) TCG Pocket? I’m trying, but man, I’m really falling behind. The pick rates on cards in these latest packs feel like they are crushing me.

Google Play Link: Pokemon TCG Pocket

