We’re sure that a few Pixel owners have been hoping for a DeX-like feature from Google for some time. Samsung gave users a true desktop mode many years ago, and honestly, it’s somewhat surprising it has taken Google this long to nail it down. However, I was happy to learn late last week that Google appears to be nearing completion of this feature for Pixel phones.

Detailed by Android Authority, hidden within the complexity of the Developer Options settings menu, a new desktop mode for Pixels was able to be activated. Still in stages of development, the mode doesn’t appear to be flawless, but the idea is simple — you take your Pixel, plug it into a desktop monitor, and have a computer-like UI to use on the bigger screen.

The new desktop mode features a taskbar and status bar, perfect for pinning quick access to your favorite apps, plus an app drawer. As detailed, the taskbar can also show recent apps while in desktop mode, making it easier to multitask. Users can launch multiple apps into floating windows using the new mode, plus you can move them and snap windows to the side, just like on a real computer.

You can check out the UI by watching the hands-on video below. I can’t say that I have ever used DeX on purpose for something, but some people seem to enjoy it. We hope Pixel owners will be happy, too.

Launch is expected to be for Android 17, not Android 16. Guess we will have to just stay patient.

