It was many years ago when I would hang out inside of a RadioShack in Oakland, CA, waiting for my mom to get off from work. While I was loitering inside the store, I would play Space Cadet Pinball on the store’s demo computer. The employees were kind enough to let me play for many hours, but in exchange they asked that I restocked some shelves and swept the floors. They basically had an unpaid, underage employee, but I didn’t care — I was having fun. Now, in 2025, I can relive those glory days right on my Android phone.

Space Cadet Pinball has been ported to Android in all of its original glory. This isn’t some hopped up new version. This is the OG, originally coming preinstalled on Windows machines back in the day. The game apparently has a pretty cool history which I was unaware of. You can read more about it on the title’s Wiki page.

Features

Brand new portrait mode

Support for 18 languages

Google Play Leaderboard

100% free, no ads

Less than 5MB download

It’s totally free with no ads, plus there are leaderboards powered by Google Play. As of right now, the porter hasn’t allowed for the game’s cheats, but that could be in the works.

This is going to be a perfect time suck the next time I’m stuck on a flight or on the toilet. Thank you to those who made it happen.

