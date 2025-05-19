After announcing that the change was upcoming last week, Google is officially rolling out the Find Hub name change for Find My Device. The “beta” tag has also been removed.

When announced, Google said that Find Hub will attach to everything from smart luggage to Bluetooth tags to your phones, tablets, and watches. In addition, Google is going to add nearby finding capabilities through UWB (ultra-wide band) via the new Moto Tag. Google also detailed that it is partnering with Aer Lingus, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Iberia, and Singapore Airlines to share your Bluetooth tag’s location and help recover lost luggage.

If you missed the news, check out our writeup from last week.

We didn’t hear exactly when the Find Hub change was coming, so yeah, we can now confirm that it has arrived. Go check your app updates.