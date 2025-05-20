The Google I/O keynote kicks off at 10am Pacific, so you better be here to catch all of the action.

Kellen is down in the Yay Area ready to snap all of the pictures and get hands on with anything and everything, while I’ll be posted up in the office, ready to jump on the announcements. It should be quite the day, though, we’re somewhat grateful the Android team already announced a ton of stuff beforehand.

As for what to expect, viewers should prepare to hear the word “AI” or “Gemini” about 1.5 million times. Bonus points if they throw in “contextual” or “conversational” in the same sentence. You can also prepare to hear about the future of the digital age as a whole, which will take place in Android XR, or Extended Reality. Trippy, man.

10am Pacific. 10am Pacific.