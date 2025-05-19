Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Arrives Later This Year

Qualcomm has confirmed its timeline for this year’s Snapdragon Summit, set to take place in Hawaii this September 23 through September 25. It is at this time when we will see the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 announced, likely then followed by launch of devices running the upgraded chipset.

Rumored upgrades for the Elite 2 are a 26% performance boost, as well as a 30% faster GPU. These speed increases are reported to come from upgraded Nuvia CPU cores and TSMC’s N3P node. According to other reports, the first devices to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 will come from OnePlus (OnePlus 15), Xiaomi, and Realme.

For US buyers, it remains unclear what Samsung’s plans will be for the Galaxy S26 lineup. There was intel that Samsung would opt to use Exynos chipsets worldwide while they worked with Qualcomm to produce a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 for Galaxy variant using Samsung Foundry’s SF2 node, but all of this remains rumor at this point. It’s still only May, so there is plenty of time for us to learn more.

In the meantime, we will welcome Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 with its performance boosts with open arms. The original 8 Elite is a solid chipset that we haven’t had issues with.

