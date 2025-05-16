Fortnite streamers have a new toy to play with. An AI-powered Darth Vader is recruitable to your squad, with players able to actually speak back and forth with the Sith Lord himself. You can talk strategy or even about his depressing past.

Powered by Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash, with James Earl’s voice audio generated by ElevenLabs’ Flash v2.5, the conversational AI will take your questions or comments, then provide voice lines back. Having watched a few videos of Vader in action, it’s pretty sweet if you’re a big Star Wars fan.

As for how the family of James Earl Jones feels about it, they’re totally on board with this.

James Earl felt that the voice of Darth Vader was inseparable from the story of Star Wars, and he always wanted fans of all ages to continue to experience it. We hope that this collaboration with Fortnite will allow both longtime fans of Darth Vader and newer generations to share in the enjoyment of this iconic character.

To recruit Vader to your team, you’ll need to defeat him. Once defeated, he’ll ask you to join him. Find him in both Battle Royale and Zero Build modes.

// Fortnite