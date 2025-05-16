Another company is getting in on the smart ring action, this time being Acer. Called the FreeSense Ring, this AI-powered gadget is aimed at providing wellness insights, while also passively collecting your biometric data for analysis.

Crafted from ultra-lightweight titanium alloy, the ring is capable of collecting heart rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen levels, and sleep quality data. This data is then turned into points and can be analyzed through a companion app which Acer says will require no additional subscription fee.

The data points are analyzed through a companion mobile app, which generates personalized wellness insights and provides suggestions. With features such as sleep stage analysis and continuous tracking ,the Acer FreeSense Ring helps encourage proactive health management and lifestyle awareness.

We don’t yet have pricing or US availability, but specs include an IP68 rating, as well as color options of rose gold (matte finish) and black (gloss finish).

This item currently being showcased at Computex. If this interests you, expect more details to come from Acer soon.