Droid Life

Fortnite Returns to Google Play!

3

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Due to Google and Epic Games long legal battle, Fortnite has not been available to download from Google Play for quite a long time. That has now changed, with the title directly available from Google’s servers onto your Android device.

More than a year ago, Epic Games made its store available on Android, which was a workaround for the issue Epic was having with Google. With the title now directly available, you should no longer need to use the Epic Games Store app to get your Fortnite fix.

This is fun news for everyone except Google probably. Enjoy your gaming, friends.

Google Play Link

// 9to5Google

Add Droid Life as a preferred source on Google

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
3  Comments

Back to Top