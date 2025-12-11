Fortnite Returns to Google Play!

Due to Google and Epic Games long legal battle, Fortnite has not been available to download from Google Play for quite a long time. That has now changed, with the title directly available from Google’s servers onto your Android device.

More than a year ago, Epic Games made its store available on Android, which was a workaround for the issue Epic was having with Google. With the title now directly available, you should no longer need to use the Epic Games Store app to get your Fortnite fix.

This is fun news for everyone except Google probably. Enjoy your gaming, friends.

// 9to5Google