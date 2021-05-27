Acer Intros New Lineup of Chromebooks, Start at Just $269

Acer introduced a whole new lineup of Chromebooks this week, ranging in pricing and availability, with an option available no matter what your needs may be. Pricing for this line starts at just $269 if you don’t need anything too wild, but you can also splurge and get one of the new Chrome OS machines for $699.

Kicking of the lineup is the $269 Chromebook 314 (pictured below), scheduled to launch in July. It features a 14-inch FHD IPS display, MediaTek octa-core processor, plus 15 hours of battery life. It’s designed for students who don’t need too many fancy specs.

On the high side, there’s the new Chromebook Spin 713 (header image). Scheduled to launch in June for $699, this laptop is listed as the first Intel Evo platform-verified Chromebook, featuring an Intel i7, aluminum chassis with military-grade durability, 13.5-inch display (2256 x 1504 resolution), plus the ability to get up to 10 hours of usage from only 30 minutes of charging the battery. It sounds fancy.

There are two other models, the Chromebook 514 and Chromebook 317. The 514 will be available in August, starting at $599, while the 317 will launch in June for $379.

If any of these machines interest you, be on the lookout. They’ll be here soon enough.

