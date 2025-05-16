It was only earlier this year when we began hearing reports that Samsung was working to bring upgraded battery technology to its future Galaxy models. We’re now into May and just saw the release of the ultra-slim Galaxy S25 Edge without these reported upgrades, so now our eyes turn towards 2H releases and the Galaxy S26 series. In time for that, there’s a new report that indicates upgraded battery tech is coming, but not the same kind that’s been previously reported.

The latest intel comes from South Korea’s The Elec, with a report indicating Samsung SDI’s venture into SUS CAN battery technology. Leveraging stainless steel, this upgraded technology is said to boost capacity and help with charging speeds, while also preventing the common swell effect we have with batteries used today.

Many details remain unknown on what Samsung is actually cooking up, but what we do know is that the new report does not mention silicon carbon batteries. We have been seeing quite a few China-based OEMs utilize silicon carbon technology in its phones, delivering big battery capacity in the same amount of space. The last we heard is, Samsung was working to bring silicon carbon to the Galaxy S26 series, but there’s nothing official from Samsung on that.

Upgrades are upgrades, so you won’t hear us complaining, so long as we’re getting extended battery life from phones that aren’t shaped like bricks. We hope to learn more as we get closer to the release of this year’s new Galaxy Z foldables.

// The Elec