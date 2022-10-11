Google introduced three new Chromebooks this week from three different brands, with each designed to take full advantage of the gaming library up in the cloud. There’s the Acer Chromebook 516 GE (pictured above), ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, and the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook.

At the entry level there’s the IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook from Lenovo. This Chromebook starts at just $399, yet features a WXQGA (2560 x 1600) display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Inside you have an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Hardware includes a 4-zone RGB keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and full numberpad, as well as a microSD slot for expanded storage. This IdeaPad will be available from Walmart, but the listing isn’t quite live yet.

For a bit more money, there’s the Chromebook 516 GE from Acer. This laptop features a 120Hz 16-inch WQXGA3 (2560 x 1600) IPS narrow-bezel display with 100% sRGB and 16:10 aspect ratio, Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, WiFi 6E support, ethernet port, multi-zone RGB keyboard, plus plenty of other features to help you stream your favorite games. This device comes in at $649, available now at Best Buy.

Rounding out these devices is the Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip from ASUS. Available on Amazon, this $729 laptop features a 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz touch display, Intel i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, WiFi 6, backlit chiclet “gaming” keyboard, microSD card slot, and much more. Obviously, this is a lot to spend on a Chromebook, but with all of the RAM and touch screen, it should be a pretty sweet Chrome machine if that’s your thing.

Google offers various perks to Chromebook buyers, such as free timed memberships to GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna. That’ll get you started on your road to cloud gaming superstardom. Be sure to take full advantage of free stuff.

Cloud gaming is apparently here to stay for a while. I can dig it.

