Samsung made the Galaxy S25 Edge official this week, and while we think it’s a good looking device, we still aren’t convinced that there’s a significant market for it. After scrolling through comments on this site and places like reddit, it appears that many Android fans share our sentiment.

Galaxy S25 Edge is essentially a thinned down Galaxy S25+, with one less camera lens and a price that jumps by $100. It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 6.7″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB RAM, and 200-megapixel main camera. While these are respectable specs, maybe more importantly, due to its thin size at 5.8mm the battery is limited to 3900mAh. That’s smaller than the Galaxy S25 (4,000mAh) and considerably smaller than the S25+ at 4,900mAh. With a price of $1,099, you’re not exactly gaining anything while still paying more. Does that make sense during times that could be described as turbulent for consumers?

Comments like, “Is anyone asking for this?” and “OEMs are back to obsessing over thinness,” paint a not-so-interested picture from potential buyers. After having actively scrolled for a bit, it’s been pretty hard to come across many people who say that the S25 Edge is their next. Below we’ve gathered a few of the notable comments we’ve seen.

paul_cus: “If I bought phones all the time like I used to, I would get this. Can’t knowingly walk into rough battery life when I know I’ll be keeping my next phone for a number of years. Wish the new battery tech hit this one. Oh well, maybe next year.”

Tony Kuligowski: “I feel like we’re going back 5 years. Is anyone asking for this?”

disastrousrainbow: “Everything truly is cyclical. OEMs are back to obsessing over thinness.”

Duffman: “Hey look! Another Samsung phone that no one asked for! There is literally no point in this phone. Look at all the comments.”

SION1771: “Of all the features I’d want on my phone, thin is not on the list. What purpose does thinner serve – so you can fit it somewhere it wouldn’t previously fit? For me, it just makes it harder to hold and means smaller battery, less heat dissipation, smaller (more expensive and lower performing) internal components, more fragile, and harder to repair, if even possible.”

Toni_Segui: “This mobile doesn’t make sense. At the new price, it’s simply thinner and has less battery life. There is no advantage or reason to buy at that price.”

No_Passion4274: “Dead on arrival literally no one will buy this.”

Galaxy S25 Edge, from our perspective, appears to be an attempt to beat Apple to market with an ultra-thin smartphone. The problem with that is, Apple buyers seem perfectly content in paying more while getting less. There is precedent there and Apple’s marketing team has achieved god-tier status in its ability to convince people that they don’t need all of the bells and whistles that come with Android.

Android buyers, Samsung fans in particular, are not cut from that cloth. They want S Pens, all of the cameras, big and bright screens, huge batteries, and little to no compromise. Galaxy S25 Edge seems to have multiple compromises in the desire of being slim. Now, if Samsung had announced a new on-board battery tech for S25 Edge, such as those reported silicon carbon batteries that maintain size while upping capacity, then it would be easy to get excited for this phone. Sadly, that’s not the case here and Samsung’s marketing material for this device barely tries to make an argument for why anyone needs this slimmed down Galaxy.

Oh, it has Galaxy AI though.