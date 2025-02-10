Following news that Samsung is working to utilize Exynos chipsets on the Galaxy S26 in 2026, it’s now also being reported that we can expect some massive batteries powering next year’s lineup.

Utilizing silicon carbon batteries, which are lithium-ion batteries that use a silicon-carbon anode instead of graphite, Samsung is reported to be targeting batteries as large as 6,000mAh to 7,000mAh, all without having to increase in size. This is the type of battery technology innovation many of us have been waiting on for years.

Another improvement we can expect thanks to silicon carbon batteries is charging speeds. Already seen in some production models in China, phones with 7,000mAh batteries have charging speeds that top out at 100W, which would be a massive improvement over the current Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery that is capped at 45W speeds.

In our current testing of Galaxy S25 Ultra, we expected slightly better. So long as Samsung can deliver this new tech safely, we’re definitely on board.

// fnnews (South Korean)