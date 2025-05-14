HBO Max is coming back. Yep, I checked the date and it is indeed May and not one of those dumb prank days where the world tries to trick each other. There is nothing unique about this day and the press release is official. Warner Bros. Discovery is changing the name of its Max streaming service back to HBO Max.

For a bit of history, you may recall that we first switched from just “HBO” to “HBO Max” back in 2020 when Warner added all of the Turner networks (like TNT and TBS), as well as a bunch of cartoons and animated series, like Looney Tunes. The service was fine, even with the goofy “Max” part added onto the name, because HBO remained the streaming king and the additions only made it better.

And then in 2023, Warner decided it would be a good idea to just drop the “HBO” part and call it “Max.” Since HBO is an iconic name that we all recognized as meaning a premium streaming service, with the best original shows in the industry, the general reaction from everyone was, “You are stupid, Warner.”

Fast forward to today and the executive team at Warner has apparently realized their mistake and is reverting back to HBO Max. To try and spin the name change as if we aren’t all laughing at them, Warner said the following:

Returning the HBO brand into HBO Max will further drive the service forward and amplify the uniqueness that subscribers can expect from the offering. It is also a testament to WBD’s willingness to keep boldly iterating its strategy and approach – leaning heavily on consumer data and insights – to best position itself for success.

That last part is code for, “Our customers all told us that ‘Max’ was a stupid name and we want HBO back.”

The name change will happen this summer. Below is the new logo. Hopefully, they don’t make us install a new app like they did the last time this happened.

// Warner Bros Discovery