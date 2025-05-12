Samsung’s skinny phone has been fully revealed and is now official with pricing, specs, and a ship date. The Galaxy S25 Edge can be yours for $1,099.99 if you pre-order today (here).

First teased back with the launch of the other Galaxy S25 series devices, the Galaxy S25 Edge arrives at just 5.8mm thick and with a titanium frame. For comparison, the slimmest of the other Galaxy S25 devices is the regular S25 at 7.2mm. This phone is indeed thin, although the specs do have us somewhat concerned in the battery department.

The Galaxy S25 Edge brings a battery of just 3900mAh, which is smaller than the smallest Galaxy S25’s 4000mAh capacity and well below the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 5000mAh cell. It does still do fast-ish wired and wireless charging at least.

Samsung is also giving us a large 6.7″ display up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Elite inside, 12GB RAM and either 256GB or 512GB storage, and a dual camera setup on the back. The main sensor is a 200MP camera with 2x optical zoom, up to 10x AI zoom, and f/1.7 aperture. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide, plus a 12MP selfie. Rounding out the specs, we have an IP68 rating, Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 7, and a weight of 163g.

OK, so what’s the pitch outside of it being slim? That’s it – that is the pitch.

Samsung is including AI features and access to Google’s Gemini, the performance of the Galaxy S25 Ultra through its Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, at least 1 high-end camera lens, and access to the rest of Samsung’s software suite, like Samsung Wallet, Health, etc. Think of it as a really, super slim Galaxy S25+ with one less camera lens and a price that jumps $100 higher.

Galaxy S25 Edge Specs

Display : 6.7″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2

: 6.7″ QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz), Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Memory : 12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB storage

: 12GB RAM, 256GB / 512GB storage Battery : 3900mAh, fast wired and wireless charging

: 3900mAh, fast wired and wireless charging Cameras (rear) : 200MP Main (OIS, f/1.7, 2x optical zoom), 12MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2)

: 200MP Main (OIS, f/1.7, 2x optical zoom), 12MP Ultra-wide (f/2.2) Camera (front) : 12MP, f/2.2

: 12MP, f/2.2 Connectivity : 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

: 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Durability : IP68, titanium frame

: IP68, titanium frame Software : One UI 7, Android 15

: One UI 7, Android 15 Size : 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm, 163g

: 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm, 163g Colors: Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Icyblue

Want one? The Galaxy S25 Edge is up for pre-order today (May 12) and should arrive by May 30. The 256GB model costs $1,099.99, while the 512GB model jumps to $1,219.99. There are pre-order deals to be had, like $630 in trade-in discounts, a $50 bonus credit using that link above, and a free upgrade to 512GB storage ($120 value).