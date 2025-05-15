It was last year around this time when Peacock offered people a year of service for just $20. If your year is running up, it’s time to re-up, people. Peacock is offering one year of ad-supported service, for both new and returning customers, for just $24.99. That’s $2/month for a whole bunch of content.

The usual price of this would run subscribers $79, so you’re saving $55. If you haven’t tried Peacock before, I’ll tell you right now the app could be better, but you get access to shows like Yellowstone, a solid selection horror titles (my personal fave), Law & Order, the Jurassic World movies, Wicked, and all sorts of good titles. For anyone curious if $25 is worth it for a year of Peacock service, it most certainly is.

Follow the link below to snag the offer.