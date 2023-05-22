HBO Max Becomes Max Tomorrow and You’ll Need a New App

When tomorrow arrives and you decide it’s time to find a new show or movie to watch on HBO Max, you may notice something different. For one, the name is dropping the “HBO” and will simply be known as Max going forward. You knew this was coming.

When it becomes Max, it’ll be a combination service that represents more than just HBO. Going forward, it’ll also have Discovery+ content, so all of your home and food and travel shows will be within Max. You’ll have all of HBO’s fabulous content along with the world of fixin’ uppin’. And actually, a big portion of the merger of content started happening several weeks ago, in case you didn’t notice.

The other thing that may throw you off is within the HBO Max app. For some of you, the app will simply update (or will have automatically updated) to a new Max experience and you’ll be good. For the rest of you, a new Max app might need to be downloaded.

In an email sent to customers today to remind them of the upcoming change on May 23, HBO Max tells its customers about the situations above, but mostly says it should be a straight forward upgrade to the new Max. However, if you need the new app, you will be prompted to get it. If you’d like to get started on that, both Google Play and the App Store have pre-registration links for the new Max app.

Max App Links: Google Play | App Store

Wondering what will happen with your sign-in information and billing? Obviously, your HBO Max subscription is carrying on under the new Max branding and you mostly don’t need to do anything. That means that all of your billing and login info stays the same in the new app. Also, your profiles, watch history, and My List will be saved on Max. While this seems like a major change, especially since a new app is required, HBO is telling us that everything should transition smoothly, at least for now.

Once the new Max launches tomorrow, we’ll see what subscription prices are. At this time, HBO Max has disabled its sign-up process and the Max website is telling us to wait until tomorrow.