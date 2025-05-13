Spotify’s DJ is Now Taking Verbal Requests

Spotify’s DJ feature is now taking verbal requests, capable of listening to you and responding with some proper tunes.

Premium users can head into DJ, press and hold the DJ button in the bottom right, then ask for any type of music you want to hear. Note, it won’t work for podcasts or audiobooks, only music. Afterwards, DJ will update your session based on your request, listening history, and musical preferences. Meaning, it should get better.

How to use DJ

Head to the search tab on Spotify and search “DJ.”

Press play and DJ will serve up a curated mix of music and commentary tailored to you.

Whenever you want to change up the vibe, press and hold the DJ button in the right-hand corner. You’ll hear a beep when DJ is ready.

Use your voice to ask for the kind of music you want to hear at that moment.

Just like that, DJ will update your session based on your request, listening history, music preferences, and more.

Want to mix things up? Hold the DJ button to switch up the vibe or make a new request.

If you want to change the vibe but don’t have a specific request, you can skip to the next section with a quick tap of the DJ button.

This feature is rolling out to all markets that support DJ starting now.

// Spotify