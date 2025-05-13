Google is really turning this into a major Android day. Following their presentation earlier, with all of the major announcements from it (like Material 3 Expressive), Google is now releasing Android 16 Beta 4.1 to Pixel devices.

If you have a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 8 or 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL or 9 Pro Fold, or Pixel 9a, then this update is for you. You can get it over-the-air by signing up for the Android Beta Program (here).

This fresh update is technically minor, as only an update to Beta 4 from last month, but it does fix 9 bugs or issues that were a part of that previous build. Those bugs include haptic issues, lock screen shortcuts being annoying, the weather map disappearing, constant battery drain, and more.

Below is the full list of Android 16 Beta 4.1 bug fixes:

Fixed an issue that impacted haptic performance (Issue #392319999)

Fixed an issue that impacted 4k video recording at 4x telephoto (Issue #396804873)

Fixed the weather map disappearing (Issue #407282089)

Fixed lock screen shortcuts triggering with a single tap (Issue #403679494)

Fixed an issue where the microphone indicator is stuck on (Issue #394002077)

Fixed an issue where audio fails to play from the NDK (Issue #410960668)

Fixed a constant battery drain issue (Issue #406421245)

Fixed a black navigation bar appearing on transitions (Issue #411509161)

Fixed a Google app crash when loading a website (Issue #415097836)

The build number you’ll find for your supported Pixel device is the following:

Release date: May 13, 2025

Build: BP22.250325.012

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: April 2025

Google Play services: 25.07.34

This update is live now with OTA and factory image files available. However, Google has already pushed it live over-the-air, so just grab it that way.

Google already announced that Beta 4 would be the last scheduled update before Android 16 goes stable, so that should mean no Beta 5 at I/O next week. We still could see a Beta 4.2 is Google needs to fix more bugs, though. We now know that stable Android should arrive in June.

// Google