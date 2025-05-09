Traditional wireless plans in the US at currently going through one of their ugliest phases. Prices are going up, features we’ve enjoyed for years have been stripped, and there is less competition than ever. We live in an industry with only 3 major players, all of which understand that the lack of competition allows them to come for your wallet without worry.

And that’s why prepaid is likely to be the future. I actually have a lot more to share on this soon, but for now, I wanted to point you to an example that happens to come from one of Verizon’s prepaid brands. Ever heard of Total Wireless? You’ll know it after listening to this deal.

Total Wireless, for those not familiar, is a prepaid brand from Verizon that has a different approach than Verizon’s Visible, which is their other prepaid offering. While Visible is an online-only digital thing with no physical presence, Total Wireless has physical stores or pop-ups within other stores, like Target or Walmart. They are still prepaid (where you pay upfront, without contracts), but they are an in-person vibe.

This week, Verizon announced that Total Wireless will join it in offering a price guarantee, only this guarantee is for 5 years instead of 3. But to build on that idea, they are doing a pretty crazy discount on their mid-range 5G unlimited plan that is absolutely worth a look if you have the motivation and energy to switch to them.

Here’s the deal:

Switch to Total Wireless and bring your own phone and you’ll get up to 50% off your plan for the next 5 years . I’m still hesitant to fully believe that you could save that much for the next 5 years, but I asked Total Wireless and they said the 5-year guarantee is indeed on the promotional price. What is that price?

. I’m still hesitant to fully believe that you could save that much for the next 5 years, but I asked Total Wireless and they said the 5-year guarantee is indeed on the promotional price. What is that price? Single lines : If you are a single line, you’ll need to choose their Total 5G Unlimited plan, which is typically $50/mo (with autopay). With this deal, you get it for $25/mo – for 5 years, and that includes taxes and fees.

: If you are a single line, you’ll need to choose their Total 5G Unlimited plan, which is typically $50/mo (with autopay). With this deal, you get it for $25/mo – for 5 years, and that includes taxes and fees. Two lines: Need 2 lines? That same Total 5G Unlimited plan is normally $85/mo (with autopay) for 2 lines, but it then drops to $65/mo with this promo. Again, you have to bring your own phones to get the deal.

The Total 5G Unlimited plan includes “12x faster unlimited data that never slows you down,” which means access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. You also get 15GB hotspot, calling to 85+ destinations, texting to 200+ destinations, roaming in Canada and Mexico, and Disney+ Premium for 6 months.

What’s the catch? Honestly, I can’t find one just yet other than you can only do this deal in-store. In other words, you really do have to walk into a Walmart, Target, or other Total Wireless location, deal with a sales associate, and setup service. You can find stores here.

The promo they are selling suggests this is for folks coming from Cricket or Metro, but again, I asked a Total Wireless rep and they said it’s really just a BYOD thing. As long as you show up with your own phone and “number you love,” you should get the deal.

To recap, Total Wireless is essentially giving you an unlimited plan with access to Verizon’s best network for $25/mo for the next 5 years. You’ll have to bring your own phone and upgrade on your own whenever you are ready, but that’s an incredible price. And if that sounds not doable, they are also saying that they’ll give you $200 towards a new 5G phone after a year of payments.

Sign-up for Total Wireless