Sending a message with an error to the wrong chat or with enough misspellings that you’d be embarrassed can often be fixed in many messaging platforms thanks to a “delete for everyone” feature. Telegram has this for sure, and it now appears that a similar feature is rolling out through RCS to Google Messages.

First spotted on reddit, some users have found the option in select group messages while in the beta program for Google Messages. When they go to delete, they are being presented with options of “Delete or me” and “Delete for everyone.” That second option is the new feature here that allows someone to delete a message and also have it disappear for those in the group.

This is an RCS feature, and I’d imagine that everyone in the group would have to have RCS in order for this to truly work. Unfortunately, the rollout seems limited or it could be that finding a group chat that meets that requirement could be difficult as RCS slowly finds adoption. But hey, you may soon be able to wipe out those mistakes from the world without worry. Just note in the screenshot below that “Messages may still be seen by others on older app versions.”

Feel free to try and delete a message from a group to see if you are presented with the screen above. And if not, you may need to join the Google Messages beta, which we’ve linked to below.

Google Play Link: Google Messages (beta sign-up)

// reddit | 9to5Google