Since we are in May, it’s probably time to start looking towards the late summer, where Samsung could show off not only the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but new Galaxy Watch models too. That’s typically how their schedule works – new watches alongside new foldables – and the FCC is now backing that up on some level.

This week, a device we assume will be the Galaxy Watch 8 stopped through the FCC with a single listing under model number SM-L335U (and SM-L335F). The device is described as a “Smart Wearable” with WiFi, Bluetooth, NFC, etc. In no place does the FCC call this the “Galaxy Watch 8,” but we know from history.

The Galaxy Watch 7 sports several model numbers depending on size and connectivity. For example, the Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) has model numbers of SM-L300 (WiFi) and SM-L305 (LTE). The 44mm version of the Galaxy Watch 7 is either SM-L310 (WiFi) or SML315 (LTE). A device with SM-L335 sure looks like the next in line, doesn’t it? Based on a previous Twitter leak, we already believe the Galaxy Watch 8 will arrive as SM-L320, SM-L325, SM-L330, and SM-L335. The idea here is that the SM-L32X version are smaller models, while SM-L33X are bigger.

That out of the way, what we believe we have here is the Galaxy Watch 8 (bigger version – 44mm?) with LTE.

To be clear, this is currently the only version of the Galaxy Watch 8 at the FCC – Samsung and the FCC have not yet posted the smaller version with LTE or either model’s WiFi versions. Based on the chart below, we do know that the FCC has confirmed LTE, 2.4 and 5GHz WiFi, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3. Above, we have the digital FCC label, which looks a lot like Wear OS and suggest 10W charging.

Since this isn’t telling us anything new, we’re really just going to keep watching the FCC for a follow-up to the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The original Ultra showed up at the FCC under model number SM-L705. Will the rumored Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 arrive as SM-L715 or something along those lines? We’ll let you know once we do.

