Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, Galaxy Flip 6 Hit FCC

Following yesterday’s full reveal of the Galaxy Ring, we also have news to share on the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 6, both of which hit the FCC as well. I wouldn’t say that anything major is here, but we like to see devices show up prior to being announced. It gives us the good feels.

The first device is the rumored Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, which may look like a squircle that we oddly are fans of. The listing falls under FCC ID A3LSML705. That gives us a model number of SM-L705, matching the rumored model number we’ve been tracking. This particular watch has already been referred to with 3 different names: Galaxy Watch 7 Pro, Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra, and Galaxy Watch X. I’m leaning towards Ultra being the correct name. We should soon find out.

The FCC listing for this device says to expect LTE coverage through the major US bands, Bluetooth, NFC, WiFi, and wireless charging. The FCC refers to it as a “Smart Wearable,” but again, this is the long-rumored top-tier Galaxy Watch 7 model from Samsung.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the FCC gives us an ID of A3LSMF741U, which means a model number of SM-F741U. That is also the rumored model number of the next Flip model from Samsung and matches previous numbering schemes. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 was SM-F731U, as an example.

The FCC listing confirms connectivity on the world of 5G, including both mid-band and mmW. The next flip phone from Samsung will once again have WiFi 6E, NFC, and wireless charging support too.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the Galaxy Z Fold 6 shows up here shortly as well. We’ll update this post if it does.

FCC Links: Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra | Galaxy Z Flip 6