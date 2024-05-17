Talk of Samsung’s next wave of products is ramping up to end the week, thanks to FCC filings for the Galaxy Watch 7 that are now live. In documents, we get a semi-confirmation of the model numbers for Samsung’s next watches, along with a new reference to a watch believed to be the Galaxy Watch FE. Unfortunately, the rumored Galaxy Watch 7 Pro did not show up, but that could change before long.

For now, we have FCC listings for SM-L300, SM-L305, SM-L310, SM-L315, and SM-R861. We believe these are the Galaxy Watch 7 (Bluetooth), Galaxy Watch 7 (LTE), and Galaxy Watch FE. The FCC documents refer to them as “Smart Wearable” devices, but their label instructions say you need to navigate to their “About Watch” pages for that info.

If we go by previous model number schemes from Samsung, that line-up could be SM-L300 and SM-L310 as the 40mm and 44mm options of the Galaxy Watch 7 with Bluetooth, while the L305 and L315 would simply be the LTE versions of those same watches. The FCC filings line-up with that idea too, as the L300 and L310 versions only have Bluetooth/WiFi, while the L305 and L315 watches both have cellular connectivity.

As for the random SM-R861 watch, this is thought to be a Galaxy Watch FE device. Should that be true, this could end up being a more affordable watch from Samsung that even undercuts the regular Galaxy Watch 7 line. The FCC. tested it for Bluetooth and WiFi only, and yes, the label page confirms this is a watch, not the Galaxy Ring.

For now, that’s all there really is to take from these listings. We haven’t yet seen the SM-L700 or SM-L705, which is believed to be the new Galaxy Watch 7 Pro. Should those pop-up, we’ll update this post.

As far as timing goes, the Galaxy Watch 6 hit the FCC last year in June before launching in July. We’re only a couple of weeks earlier here and the next Unpacked event from Samsung is rumored for this July.

