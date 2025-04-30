Innovative is not a word I would use to describe the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s design. I have never been quiet about my dislike of the watch’s hardware, wishing it was more “premium” looking like we see from the competition (Apple Watch Ultra), instead of a honking G-Shock-like wearable that tried to copy, albeit rather badly, what Apple has already done. The main point being, even a watch designed for rugged usage can be sleek and sexy.

During a recent earnings call, Samsung teased an upcoming Galaxy Watch with “innovative design.” That’s all we got, but it does make us excited that Samsung isn’t afraid to take another swing. We already know the Samsung boss wasn’t happy with last year’s attempt. It’s nearly May, so we should realistically get more details about a new Galaxy Watch somewhat soon, if Samsung indeed intends to release this innovation in 2025.

For wearables, we will expand our market presence with a strengthened premium experience while expanding our lineup across all price segments. We plan to launch a new Galaxy Watch with an innovative design and enhanced health-related features.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 were also hinted at, with enhancements to the “performance, design, and durability” getting mentioned. This is par for the foldable course, as Samsung has done a great job at iterating gradually, yet positively on this line of devices. Each year we have gotten a better Z Fold and Z Flip, so we expect the same every year at this point. It might be rude to set these expectations, but Samsung continues to deliver.

If you like to mark the calendar, we usually see things get serious around August-ish for Samsung’s second half of the year device launches. Having switched back to Android full time, I’m in desperate need of a Wear OS device that’s a good replacement for the Apple Watch Ultra. The Pixel Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and even this super slick OnePlus Watch 3 isn’t quite it.

// 9to5Google