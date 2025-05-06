YouTube Premium already has 4 different plans in the US that touch on various price points. You can pay a price to get all of the YouTube experience, without ads and YouTube Music tacked on as a bonus, plus you could extend all of that to a family of 5 for a higher fee. You could pay a cheaper rate as a student too, or go mostly ad-free, by yourself, without all of the extras.

Now, Google appears ready to extend the plan offerings by introducing a 2-person plan. The idea here is that you may want to split some of the price with only one oither person, yet not have to pay for a full family plan. The family plan, again, allows for up to 5 people to share a plan, while the individual only allows for one. Having the option for 2 people seems like a great option, especially for those with a roommate or partner.

Google is currently testing this new 2-person YouTube Premium plan outside of the US in India, France, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. There’s always a chance they expand it here and offer it as yet another choice for those with different needs.

YouTube Premium offerings in the US are priced as follows:

YouTube Premium (Individual) : $13.99/mo

: $13.99/mo YouTube Premium (Family) : $22.99/mo

: $22.99/mo YouTube Premium (Student) : $7.99/mo

: $7.99/mo YouTube Premium (Lite): $7.99/mo – “Most videos ad-free,” no YouTube Music, downloads, background play

Should we take a guess on where a 2-person plan might fit? $16.99 or $17.99, perhaps?

