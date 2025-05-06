If you aren’t on T-Mobile, then you don’t get the free MLB TV benefit. Thankfully, MLB is pretty quick to discount the service, usually marking it down by 50% around Father’s Day. This year, that discount is in time for Mother’s Day, so you’re essentially getting an extra month of baseball games for 2025. Score.

At 50% off, the rest of the year will cost you just $69. That’s a good price, so long as you don’t live in your team’s market. For example, as a Giants fan, living up near Portland is perfect as I can watch all of their games. Except for when they play the Mariners, then I get hit with the blackout restrictions.

It’s early May, so there is a lot of value here. Have at it.