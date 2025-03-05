YouTube is expanding its Premium Lite to users in the US, priced at $7.99/month. This acts as a tier below the standard YouTube Premium, currently priced at $13.99/month.

With YouTube Premium Lite, subscribers can watch “most videos” ad free, but that’s it. Standard Premium comes with ad-free viewing, as well as music and music videos ad-free, as well as features like video downloads and background play. You can view the helpful graphic below to see the differences.

YouTube Premium Lite should be available today to all in the US.

// YouTube