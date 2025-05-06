There was a part of me that thought we may not see a traditional May Android 15 security update for Pixel devices, knowing that Google is likely to release stable Android 16 in a couple of weeks at Google I/O. That part of me was wrong, as Google has done just that today by releasing the May 2025 Pixel update.

The list of devices receiving the May Pixel update includes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet, as well as the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Pixel 9a is seeing a fresh update as well.

Google says that this May update will begin rolling out today and should continue to do so in phases over the next week. The timing often depends on your carrier, whether that’s Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or prepaid, like Google Fi.

The full list of May Android update builds can be found below for your specific Pixel device, with a breakdown for global, specific countries, and select carriers.

Global

Pixel 6: BP1A.250505.005

Pixel 6 Pro: BP1A.250505.005

Pixel 6a: BP1A.250505.005

Pixel 7: BP1A.250505.005.B1

Pixel 7 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.B1

Pixel 7a: BP1A.250505.005.B1

Pixel Tablet: BP1A.250505.005

Pixel Fold: BP1A.250505.005.B1

Pixel 8: BP1A.250505.005.B1

Pixel 8 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.B1

Pixel 8a: BP1A.250505.005.B1

Pixel 9: BP1A.250505.005

Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250505.005

Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250505.005

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250505.005

Pixel 9a: BD4A.250505.003

Taiwan+EMEA

Pixel 9: BP1A.250505.005.A1

Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.A1

Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250505.005.A1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250505.005.A1

Verizon

Pixel 9: BP1A.250505.005.D1

Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.D1

Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250505.005.D1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250505.005.D1

Deutsche Telekom

Pixel 9: BP1A.250505.005.C1

Pixel 9 Pro: BP1A.250505.005.C1

Pixel 9 Pro XL: BP1A.250505.005.C1

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: BP1A.250505.005.C1

2025 May Pixel Update Bug Fixes

As far as bug fixes, there are 3 noteworthy changes from Google that apply to all still-supported Pixel devices. Google is addressing audio, Bluetooth, and quick settings bugs.

Audio

Fix for degraded microphone recording quality in certain apps

Bluetooth

Fix for Bluetooth pairing issues with certain smartwatches under certain conditions

Framework

Fix for secondary language displayed in quick settings under certain conditions

Again, Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.