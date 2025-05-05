Galaxy hardware design may not change drastically year over year, but internally, upgrades are certainly taking place. This week, Ookla published a report detailing the difference in actual 5G speeds that users get on newer Galaxy phones versus older Galaxy phones. The numbers speak for themselves, potentially leading older Galaxy owners to think about an upgrade.

The first graph shows the Ultra models, dating back to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Powered by a Snapdragon 888, recent testing showed the device topping out at 269Mbps download speeds on the T-Mobile network. Speeds weren’t even half of that on AT&T and Verizon. Compare that to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, with its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which comes in at a median download speed of 442Mbps. You can see per the graph that with each new Galaxy model, speeds continue to climb.

Even breaking down the Galaxy S25 family itself, the Ultra is shown to perform the best. This is likely due to the physical size of the device, allowing for optimal antennae placements, better cooling leading to better performance, and obviously a better chance that you’re not holding it wrong.

Funny enough, this post isn’t supposed to highlight carrier 5G speeds, but if you’re looking for the fastest of the fastest, it appears that you’ll want a Galaxy S25 Ultra on T-Mobile’s network.

// Ookla