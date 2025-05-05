Many Galaxy owners have been sent the One UI 7 (Android 15) upgrade over the past couple of weeks. We’ve been following its release since the Galaxy S24 series began receiving it last month. Now that folks have had it up and running for a bit of time, plus with news of a battery drain issue going around, it’s time for a check in.

We’re seeing reports of Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy S24 owners hit with a battery drain bug, but it doesn’t seem to be too widespread. This could be a mix of things, such as personal usage and particular apps, but the majority of Galaxy owners seem to be happy with One UI 7. They certainly had to wait a while for the update and we hope it was worth it.

We’d love for you to hit the comments section and provide your experience with Android 15 so far. Any issues? Bugs? Maybe you have a new favorite feature? We really like One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 series, so we’re glad it’s finally making its way to older Galaxy devices.

Let us hear it.