The new AI Mode that Google introduced to Search back in March appears to be some kind of a hit. Since being first released as a Labs experiment, Google can’t stop talking about how many millions of people are finding it useful and using it regularly. Because of this early popularity and adoption, they are hyper-focused on improving it with new features and making it available to new people.

Today, Google announced that the waitlist for access to AI Mode in Labs is now gone. If you want to use AI Mode, you can simply head into Labs (here) and turn it on to use it right away. And for some users, Google is just going to turn it on outside of Labs in a limited test. That test should start in the coming weeks.

As for new features, on desktop, AI Mode now has a left-side tab that will let you start new queries or see history in order to jump back in to previous research. I’d imagine will see some implementation of this on mobile before long, but for now you’ll find it on desktop only.

Google is also introducing rich product and place cards, giving you easy-to-read images, ratings and reviews, store hours for businesses, real-time pricing, etc. You’ll even find a map if there are multiple listings and you searched for places. Google is pulling from its Shopping Graph to bring in this info.

To get started with AI Mode, you’ll just head to Google Search’s Labs page.

Anyone using AI Mode regularly?

