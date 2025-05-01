Ever since Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge back towards the beginning the year, we have been trying to gather as much information on the device as possible. Thanks to reports and various leaks, we’re pretty sure we know all of the important aspects with exception to official US pricing. However, we think we have an idea on that, too.

Thanks to WinFuture, we now have full 360-degree press renders of the Galaxy S25 Edge, with its 5.8mm thin body. The device is exceptionally thin. To compare, it’s considerably thinner than the Pixel 9 (8.5mm) and Galaxy S25 (7.2mm), but that thinness comes at the expense of battery size and cameras.

The latest report details a battery size of 3,900mAh and the cutting of the third camera we’ve been seeing on essentially all newer Galaxy devices. We expect S25 Edge to feature two cameras, a 200-megapixel wide angle main shooter (features OIS) and a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera. There’s apparently no room for a telephoto lens, which is disappointing when you get hit with the rumored price.

Comparing that 3,900mAh battery size to other devices, the Pixel 9 has a battery size of 4,700mAh, while the Galaxy S25 has a size of 4,000mAh. We had originally hoped that Samsung was going to deploy some new battery technology to help increase capacity while maintaining the smaller size, but nothing we’ve seen indicates that. Galaxy S25 battery life isn’t bad by any means, thanks to the very efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which this phone is also reported to run.

The scary part is the price. European pricing is rumored to start at €1,249 (256GB model), with the 512GB option priced at €1,369. We continue to await US pricing, but this doesn’t seem great if all I’m getting is a thin phone. There are sacrifices being made, so it seems like a hard sell to us. Launch is expected towards the end of May.

Let us know your initial thoughts on this device. Thin is cool, but so is battery life and more cameras.

