Google Search has been filled with AI responses to queries for some time now and Google plans to push them even further as we move forward. Through an announcement today, Google plans to provide expanded AI overviews with Gemini 2.0, plus they have an experimental AI Mode for power users who need even more of it.

To start, with the launch of Gemini 2.0, Google is going to allow AI overviews (in the US) to answer harder questions that involve math, coding, and multimodal queries. The idea here is just to get you answers to tough questions that may typically take more research, right at the top of Google Search queries. They will expand these AI overviews to more types of queries in the future.

The second piece of info for today’s AI overviews news involves teens. Teens can now use AI overviews! I didn’t know they couldn’t, but that’s interesting. Folks apparently don’t even need to be signed-in any longer to access these.

And finally, the last piece of info is for this new AI Mode for power users. Through an experiment in Labs, these “power” users can turn on AI Mode and get AI overviews for more queries and searches. Google says that “you can get help with even your toughest questions,” and “get a helpful AI-powered response with the

ability to go further with follow-up questions and helpful web links.”

This AI Mode uses a custom version of Gemini 2.0 that is built around offering help for questions that would typically need further exploration, comparisons, and reasoning, according to Google. Instead of needing to run multiple searches, your nuanced questions could bring back more fulfilling answers on the first try.

Here’s an example of this in use from Google:

So if you ask, “what’s the difference in sleep tracking features between a smart ring, smartwatch and tracking mat,” the custom version of Gemini 2.0 uses a multistep approach to make a plan, conduct searches to find information and adjust the plan based on what it finds.

From there, you could follow-up with additional questions and then see an expanded response as an AI overview.

Want to join the Labs experiment for AI Mode? You can sign-up here. To start, Google will begin by inviting Google One AI Premium members.

// Google