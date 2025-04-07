Google first introduced us to AI Mode in Google Search back in March as a way for heavy Search users to ask the “toughest” questions, continue with follow-ups, and see helpful web links in return. It was launched initially as a Labs feature for those who subscribed to Google One AI Premium. Today, more users will see access, plus they are adding Google Lens support to bring visual searches into the equation.

On an AI Mode front, Google says today that it “heard incredibly positive feedback” from early users and will expand to millions more Labs users in the US. To see if you have access, you’ll hit this link to see all of the Search Labs available to your account.

Now, for the Google Lens piece of this, Google is adding a Lens option to AI Mode in the Google App on Android and iOS. Once you have access, you’ll be able to snap a photo or upload an image, ask a question about it, and then see a “rich, comprehensive response” with some links to help you find out even more info. Google says that Lens in this situation can understand an entire scene, “including the context of how objects relate to one another and their unique materials, colors, shapes and arrangements.”

What does that really mean for you? Well, Google offers an example of you pointing Google Lens at a bookshelf with a bunch of books you’ve read and then asking it to find similar books that are also highly rated. Assuming it works, you would see search results with recommended books (or lists of them), descriptions or summaries of book options, links to websites that offer their own recommendations based on your books, and an option to follow-up or be more specific from those results.

We’ll have to give it a try once we have access. To get access, again, you’ll have to have AI Mode turned on in Labs here.

// Google