Following that minor hiccup in rollout, Samsung is pressing ahead with the One UI 7 updates to all of the devices expecting it. We’re now into the tablet arena and Samsung is updating the Galaxy Tab S10, Galaxy Tab S9, and Galaxy Tab S8 at the same time to Android 15 and the latest in One UI.

We know for sure that the carrier models are seeing the update, but that should mean WiFi-only models aren’t far behind in the US. For carriers, that currently includes the Plus versions on Verizon, which should hit Ultra and regular versions too.

Here are the new build numbers to look for if you own one of these tablets:

Galaxy Tab S8+ : X808USQU8DYDC

: X808USQU8DYDC Galaxy Tab S9+ : X818USQU5CYDA

: X818USQU5CYDA Galaxy Tab S10+: X828USQU2BYDA

As for what’s new, the we have a similar changelog to the One UI 7 update on phones. However, tablets are their own category and do get some special stuff. Samsung is adding a way to easily connect to nearby devices and to use your phone as a tablet webcam, bringing easier access to PC file browsing without a USB connection, and more. Verizon has a changelog that we’ve linked below for you to browse through.

To check for updates on your Galaxy Tab S device, head into Settings>Software updates>Check for updates.

