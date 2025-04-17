After pressing pause on the One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 lineup, apparently because a nasty bug was causing owners to become locked out of devices, Samsung is now reported to have resumed the update.

Labeled as version S928NKSU4BYD9, the new build is rolling out in Samsung’s home country of South Korea, but it’s expected to be making its way to units across the globe. Once done, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 should be next up.

One UI 7 has been a tough rollout for Samsung. After “delays,” it’s looking as if Samsung will complete with upgrade to Android 15 to the majority of its supported devices well after Google has made Android 16 public. With the new release timing of Android builds, One UI 8 is already getting worked on and previewed on devices. It’s actually quite funny, but very cool if you’re into playing with new software. Long story short, you probably don’t want to be a Samsung software engineer right now, as your days are likely packed.

Let the One UI 7 update recommence.

// SamMobile