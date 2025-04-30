Kellen and I were on the topic of LG yesterday. They were quite innovative in the Android space, but apparently nothing was enough to save their mobile business. We use to playfully call the LG V series the “Stuff and Things” lineup of devices, as LG would throw every sort of feature they had into those phones.

Looking back, with phones now being so ridiculously minimal in the hardware department, we somewhat miss that Swiss Army Knife hardware approach that companies have moved away from. Don’t get me wrong, I’m content with modern phone design, but there is maybe one or two things that I miss.

So let’s say you rub your phone and an Android Genie floats out. They grant you the ability to bring back one of those “old phone” features that were very common back in the day. You know, things like removable batteries, expandable storage, and headphone jacks.

Keep in mind, there are newer phones that offer some of these items, but they are never the high-end devices. It’s always random mid-range devices that lack other big ticket items. Give us your vote, then feel free to expand in the comments section. Personally, my vote is for rear-facing fingerprint readers. They were truly the best.

What Old Feature Do You Want Back? Headphone Jack

Removable Battery

Rear-facing Fingerprint Reader

Physical Keyboard

Expandable Storage

IR Blaster

Quad DAC

Other View Results

Times are strange, my Android friends.