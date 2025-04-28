OnePlus Watch 3 Drops From $500 to $350 as Tariff Fun Continues

The launch of the OnePlus Watch 3 has been kind of a mess. While it arrived on our wrists and received a glowing review, a typo on the case caused it to be delayed out of the gate, which then only made matters worse because of the unnecessary trade war created by the US government on the rest of the world. Tariffs levied on China caused the OnePlus Watch 3 to jump from its $329 price to $499.

When asked at the time about the price increase, OnePlus did not want to say the reasoning, but we all knew – Tariffs are taxes on people like you and I, because companies who pay tariffs to import goods pass along those extra costs to consumers, they don’t just eat the costs. I know that the people running the US government won’t say this (or are too stupid to understand it), but that’s what we’re looking at and this is a perfect example.

The OnePlus Watch 3 now costs $349. It’s $20 more expensive than it was originally because of tariffs.

OnePlus shared the news with us this morning, saying that they plan to keep it here going forward. While not the $329 that was initially announced, it is still more expensive than it was originally going to be. Here’s the full statement on the price update from OnePlus:

On April 10, the price of the OnePlus Watch 3 was increased to $499.99 in the U.S. due to the current market conditions. After further evaluation, we’re pleased to share that recent adjustments in our supply chain have allowed us to pass some savings back to those who are interested in purchasing the OnePlus Watch 3 in the U.S. As a result, the OnePlus Watch 3 in the U.S. is now available at its new price of $349.99; this is the final MSRP price and will not be changed going forward. For those who did purchase a OnePlus Watch 3 at $499.99 in the U.S., OnePlus will refund them the difference to their original payment method and will be contacted directly by the OnePlus Customer Support team. This change reflects our effort to be transparent, responsive, and committed to bringing the OnePlus Watch 3 to the U.S at a competitive price point, despite the ongoing market conditions. We appreciate all our OnePlus users and the OnePlus community for their continued support and understanding.

Prepare for everything in your life to get more expensive, just like this.

