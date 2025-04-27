We don’t often suggest you buy devices like smartwatches that are well over a year old because we tend to see newer models replace them with important upgrades. That said, the Pixel Watch 3 wasn’t really an upgrade over the Pixel Watch 2, it just came with a bigger size option. Internally, they basically have the same set of specs, same set of features, and look identical, you just don’t get a choice of size and only have the 41mm model.

So, with in mind, the Pixel Watch 2 is very much a device to consider if you are looking for a smartwatch because it is incredibly cheap right now. Google has dropped it to $149 during their current sale, after previously moving its price to $249. Remember, this thing was originally priced at $350.

Should you buy a Pixel Watch 2? I mean, why not at $149? If you have been considering a Wear OS watch, there really isn’t a device priced this well. This is very close to a Pixel Watch 3, which costs $350 on most days. It’s still getting feature drops every few months and is picking up Pixel Watch 3 exclusive features regularly. This is a great deal.

Pixel Watch 2 Deals: Amazon | Google Store