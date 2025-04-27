A new wave of Pixel 9 discounts is upon us, once again proving the thought that you should never pay full price for Google devices. These things are always on sale, and that’s not a complaint – we love Pixel 9 deals.

As a part of their Mother’s Day sale, Google has discounted the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro by $200, so we have starting prices of $599, $799, and $899. However, Amazon has better pricing with up to $250 off all devices if you upgrade storage to 256GB (which you should). Everywhere currently has the 128GB models at $200 off, but that’s probably not enough storage for most people if they plan to keep this phones for a couple of years. The upgrade to 256GB is worth it for $50 more.

If you still shop at Amazon, you can get $250 off the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro, which brings starting prices there to $649, $849, and $949. Those are great deals on the phone series I still consider to be the best in Android. Sure, the Pixel 10 could show up in August, but that is several months away and these Pixel 9 devices aren’t slowing down and have years and years and years of updates remaining.

Need reviews? We have Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro/XL reviews here and here.

Amazon: Pixel 9 | Pixel 9 Pro | Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Store: Pixel 9 | Pixel 9 Pro | Pixel 9 Pro XL