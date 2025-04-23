The new Experience Beyond and Experience More plans from T-Mobile are live as of this morning for anyone to sign-up for. Pitched as a way to lock-in a plan price for 5 years, thanks to a lot of economic uncertainty brought on needlessly by the US government, these new plans aren’t really that different from the previous T-Mobile plans. They are expensive, have increased data buckets, and some nice perks with that added bonus of taxes and fees no longer being included (wait…).

To recap, we have Experience Beyond as the new top tier unlimited plan that has replaced Go5G Next. We also have Experience More as the new version of Go5G Plus. In T-Mobile’s press release from yesterday, they suggested that all of the new changes within Experience Beyond will also rollout to Go5G Next, but they forgot to share any details on when and exactly what that might look like.

Experience Beyond and Experience More both include unlimited talk, text, and data with “unlimited” amounts of premium 5G data that could be throttled after 100GB used within a month. They both offer 4K streaming, Netflix Standard with Ads for free, Apple TV+ for free, unlimited talk and text in Canada/Mexico, unlimited talk and text in 215+ countries, and free texting and WiFi on flights. Both are full-featured plans.

Where they differ is in the data buckets for hotspot, traveling, and in an extra perk on the Beyond plan. Below are the different features for each:

Experience Beyond (differences) : 250GB hotspot (then 600Kbps), upgrade-ready every year, free Hulu (with Ads), 30GB Canada/Mexico data per month, 15GB international data per month

: 250GB hotspot (then 600Kbps), upgrade-ready every year, free Hulu (with Ads), 30GB Canada/Mexico data per month, 15GB international data per month Experience More (differences): 60GB hotspot (then 3G), upgrade-ready every two years, 15GB Canada/Mexico data per month, 5GB international data per month

As far as pricing goes, with autopay enabled, you are looking at a minimum of $85 per month for Experience More and $100 for Experience Beyond. T-Mobile offers discounts for multiple lines after that, with 3 lines being the sweet spot for value:

Experience Beyond (pricing) : $100 (1 line), $170 (2 lines), $170 (3 lines), $215 (4 lines), $260 (5 lines)

: $100 (1 line), $170 (2 lines), $170 (3 lines), $215 (4 lines), $260 (5 lines) Experience More (pricing) : $85 (1 line), $140 (2 lines), $140 (3 lines), $170 (4 lines), $200 (5 lines)

: $85 (1 line), $140 (2 lines), $140 (3 lines), $170 (4 lines), $200 (5 lines) Taxes and fees not included: When T-Mobile became the “Uncarrier,” one of their big selling points was including taxes and fees in plan pricing, so you always know exactly what you were paying. With these new plans, those days are over. The 5-year price guarantee only “Applies to monthly price for on-network talk, text, and 5G data,” according to T-Mo’s site. Exclusions could be there for taxes and fees down the road. So the price might be $100 per month for a single line on Experience Beyond, but you’ll have to add on taxes and fees in to get your true monthly bill.

Who are these new plans for? Well, T-Mobile is hoping that a number of you are scared about the future and economy and are really thinking that it would be a good idea to lock-in your price now. Because by offering a price guarantee, T-Mobile is telling you that price increases are coming to all other plans. As “unlimited” plans on their own, price scare tactics aside, these would be for heavy data users who hotspot a lot and travel a frequent amount and who want some freebies, like Apple TV+ and Netflix (with ads) thrown in as bonuses.

