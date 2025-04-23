Google I/O 2025 is about a month away, so Google dropped the schedule on us to try and get developers to figure out what they need to focus their time on and to help with overall planning. For us, that just means a bunch of teasers to be on the lookout for once we hit the grounds at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

Google I/O kicks off on May 20 with a keynote at 10AM Pacific. Almost the entire event will be streamed for everyone to watch and the schedule specifically states if there will be a livestream. If not livestreamed, Google typically posts sessions at some point later on.

The main keynote on May 20 will run for 1 hour and 45 minutes (10-11:45AM), followed by a short break and then the developer keynote from 1:30PM to 3:30PM. Once that wraps up, the rest of Google I/O truly begins, with sessions for Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, AI, and so much more. Below, we’ve highlighted some important sessions to pay attention to for those fans of Google’s projects.

There are obviously dozens more sessions with big focuses on Gemini, other forms of AI, Google Cloud, and the web. Much of it as developer-focused as can be, so it may not stand out to us at the moment. But those sessions above might be at least a few to pay close attention to if you like to play with new Google toys and releases – I know we will be.

You can view the full Google I/O schedule here.