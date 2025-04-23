Google I/O 2025 is about a month away, so Google dropped the schedule on us to try and get developers to figure out what they need to focus their time on and to help with overall planning. For us, that just means a bunch of teasers to be on the lookout for once we hit the grounds at Shoreline Amphitheatre.
Google I/O kicks off on May 20 with a keynote at 10AM Pacific. Almost the entire event will be streamed for everyone to watch and the schedule specifically states if there will be a livestream. If not livestreamed, Google typically posts sessions at some point later on.
The main keynote on May 20 will run for 1 hour and 45 minutes (10-11:45AM), followed by a short break and then the developer keynote from 1:30PM to 3:30PM. Once that wraps up, the rest of Google I/O truly begins, with sessions for Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, AI, and so much more. Below, we’ve highlighted some important sessions to pay attention to for those fans of Google’s projects.
- What’s new in Android: This session typically recaps new developer-focused happenings in the latest version of Android. We already know that is Android 16, since we are expecting 16 to go stable at I/O, but Google could use this session to talk about the 2nd Android release later in 2025.
- New in-car app experiences: Gemini is coming to cars and will be previewed in this session for Android Auto, cars with Google built-in, and Android Automotive OS.
- The future is now, with Compose and AI on Android XR: The Android XR SDK Beta launches at I/O, so this could be a first look at what Google has in mind for XR and where developers can start focusing efforts.
- Building differentiated apps for Android XR with 3D content: This session is focusing on building 3D content for Android XR, but it also confirms that Android XR isn’t launching until “later this year.”
- Demis Hassabis on the frontiers of AI: CEO and co-found of Google DeepMind, Demis Hassabis, is sitting down to talk about the future of AI and how it might impact our world. This is likely to have a big picture view of where Google thinks AI will take us in the near future and beyond, so it could at least be interesting to see the ideas Google will target next.
- Darren Aronofsky on AI and the future of filmmaking: Yes, that filmmaker is going to talk about the impact of AI on storytelling, creative possibilities, and the way it could empower new filmmakers and artists. I’d imagine this might raise some eyebrows.
- Build next-level UX with Material 3 Expressive: Google’s next version of Material Design is called Material 3 Expressive and it will debut at I/O.
- Engage users on Google TV with excellent TV apps: Need to know what’s next for Google TV? Well, the next big thing is Android 16 for TV, which will also debut at I/O.
There are obviously dozens more sessions with big focuses on Gemini, other forms of AI, Google Cloud, and the web. Much of it as developer-focused as can be, so it may not stand out to us at the moment. But those sessions above might be at least a few to pay close attention to if you like to play with new Google toys and releases – I know we will be.
You can view the full Google I/O schedule here.
