Multiple Galaxy Devices Getting Updated April Build, One UI 7 Fixes Seem Likely

Samsung is currently sending out an updated April build to select Galaxy devices, with One UI 7 fixes the likely contents.

The update is headed to the Galaxy S24 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The changelog doesn’t mention an updated security patch, but instead lists “performance improvements.” Probably just a little bug-fixer update here, folks.

Updated Software Version Numbers

  • Galaxy S24: S921USQU4BYD9
  • S24+: S926USQU4BYD9
  • S24 Ultra: S928USQU4BYD9
  • Z Fold 6: F956USQU2BYD9
  • Z Flip 6: F741USQU2BYD9

Be sure to snag this update as it hits your device.

