Samsung is currently sending out an updated April build to select Galaxy devices, with One UI 7 fixes the likely contents.

The update is headed to the Galaxy S24 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The changelog doesn’t mention an updated security patch, but instead lists “performance improvements.” Probably just a little bug-fixer update here, folks.

Updated Software Version Numbers

Galaxy S24 : S921USQU4BYD9

: S921USQU4BYD9 S24+ : S926USQU4BYD9

: S926USQU4BYD9 S24 Ultra : S928USQU4BYD9

: S928USQU4BYD9 Z Fold 6 : F956USQU2BYD9

: F956USQU2BYD9 Z Flip 6: F741USQU2BYD9

Be sure to snag this update as it hits your device.

// Verizon