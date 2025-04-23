Samsung is currently sending out an updated April build to select Galaxy devices, with One UI 7 fixes the likely contents.
The update is headed to the Galaxy S24 series, as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. The changelog doesn’t mention an updated security patch, but instead lists “performance improvements.” Probably just a little bug-fixer update here, folks.
Updated Software Version Numbers
- Galaxy S24: S921USQU4BYD9
- S24+: S926USQU4BYD9
- S24 Ultra: S928USQU4BYD9
- Z Fold 6: F956USQU2BYD9
- Z Flip 6: F741USQU2BYD9
Be sure to snag this update as it hits your device.
// Verizon
