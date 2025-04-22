With the global economy swinging wildly from one day to another, we’ve sort of been sitting back and wondering what might happen to all of the excellent deals we have seen companies like Samsung run over the years. Will trade-in values hold? Will there be the regular cadence of promos? Will prices go up or stay the same (because they never go down)?

For this week, Samsung launched a spring savings campaign on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra that mostly fits in line with previous deals. The trade-in values have certainly dipped since the initial launch, but the free double storage option is back.

Should you be in the market for a Galaxy S25 and missed all of the previous deals, here’s the current best deal to consider from Samsung.

FREE STORAGE UPGRADE on Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25 : The Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently seeing a free double storage deal that gets you 512GB of storage for the price of 256GB. That means a $1,299 starting price and $120 in savings. The Galaxy S25 (not the S25+) is seeing a similar deal with a jump from 128GB to 256GB at the same $799 price as the lower storage variant.

: The Galaxy S25 Ultra is currently seeing a free double storage deal that gets you 512GB of storage for the price of 256GB. That means a $1,299 starting price and $120 in savings. The Galaxy S25 (not the S25+) is seeing a similar deal with a jump from 128GB to 256GB at the same $799 price as the lower storage variant. $630 OFF with trades for Galaxy S25 Ultra : We always see trade-in value drops as we move further from launch and that moment has come for Samsung’s top phones. Back in March, we were still seeing $900 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a trade, but the values have now topped out at $630. There is always a Samsung Discover week around the corner that could increase these, though.

: We always see trade-in value drops as we move further from launch and that moment has come for Samsung’s top phones. Back in March, we were still seeing $900 off the Galaxy S25 Ultra with a trade, but the values have now topped out at $630. There is always a Samsung Discover week around the corner that could increase these, though. $500 OFF with trades for Galaxy S25: The same goes for the Galaxy S25, with trade-in values topping out at $500 off (most recently at $560).

And those are the Galaxy S25 deals at the moment. Samsung appears to have all of the best colors still in stock with quick delivery for the S25 Ultra. The regular S25 has slightly longer delivery times depending on the color.

Samsung Deal Links: Galaxy S25 Ultra | Galaxy S25