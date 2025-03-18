Samsung still has the Galaxy S25 Ultra priced with big discounts as we move through the month of March. In their latest top deals for the S25 series, they are slashing $300 off if you have no devices to trade-in to them or they’ll give you $900 off with trades. You could also upgrade your storage at no charge if you sign-up for their New Galaxy Club program.

Let’s talk about all of that, as this club is a new twist.

$900 OFF WITH TRADE-INS: The other option is a $900 off trade-in promo that doesn’t appear to have changed much since launch. You can still save an instant $900 by trading in a Galaxy S24 Ultra, Fold 6, or Fold 5. You could also save $750 with a Galaxy S23 Ultra or $700 with a Flip 6 or Galaxy S24+.

Since these are discounts that come off the price today, there are other trade values you’ll want to check at Samsung’s site.

$300 OFF GALAXY S25 ULTRA: The simplest situation here is a straight $300 discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 256GB storage if you have no phone to trade. To get the full $300 off, you have to choose the Titanium Jetblack color, which is an online exclusive through Samsung. The other colors are either out of stock or only get you $200 off. So choose that Titanium Black (pictured above).

At $300 off, you are looking at a Galaxy S25 Ultra with 256GB for $999.

NEW GALAXY CLUB BONUSES: OK, so Samsung has started this new subscription program alongside the Galaxy S25 series called the “New Galaxy Club.” This subscription program is basically for those without trade-ins and costs $8.33/mo. That monthly price gets you a free storage upgrade to 512GB, Samsung Care+ at no cost, and a guaranteed upgrade value in 12 months that’s worth $650.

You can read all about the New Galaxy Club here.

So recapping here, you can save up to $900 off with a top trade-in or $300 instantly with no trade. If you plan on upgrading in a year from the S25 Ultra to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, you may want to consider the New Galaxy Club to get more storage, free insurance, and a guaranteed upgrade value.

Samsung Deal Link