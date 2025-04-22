Instagram Launches New ‘Edits’ Video Editing App

Content makers have a new video editing app to play with called Edits. Launched by Instagram, the idea is to make the process of creating videos on your mobile device easier, which is fine because many people know that it can be quite frustrating.

After playing with the app briefly, I can tell you that it seems pretty slick. You load up a file, then have a ton of tools to play with. You can easily ass new audio, add text, captions, place overlays, create SFX, apply stickers, trim, cut, and all sorts of things.

Simpler ways to work: Longer camera capture (up to 10 minutes), easy project management and high-quality. Share directly to Instagram and Facebook from within the app, or export and post wherever you want with no added watermarks.

Longer camera capture (up to 10 minutes), easy project management and high-quality. Share directly to Instagram and Facebook from within the app, or export and post wherever you want with no added watermarks. Powerful editing tools: Frame-accurate timeline with clip-level editing, auto-enhance features and effects like green screen and transitions.

Frame-accurate timeline with clip-level editing, auto-enhance features and effects like green screen and transitions. Data-driven insights: Real-time feedback on factors that can affect distribution (like skip rate) so you know what’s working and what to try next.

Edits seems to be for way more than just creating the content. Edits is a place where you can also manage that content. You can check views, see follower numbers, view your actual reach, and more. It’s an all-in-one app for mobile content creators.

If you want to try it out for yourself, follow the link below.

