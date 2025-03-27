For anyone still in the market, Samsung really wants you to buy a Galaxy S25. Currently on its website, the company is offering free doubled storage on both the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+, as well as providing enhanced trade-in values to maybe help sway your decision.

With a maxed out trade-in, plus the free doubled storage, you can save a max of $560 on the Galaxy S25, bringing the price to just $299. For the Galaxy S25+, the most you can save is $820, bringing the price to the same $299. $299 for either of these phones is a solid offer.

If you’re curious about the Galaxy S25, we think they’re great phones. One UI 7 (Android 15) brings so much refinement to the overall experience, plus all of the Galaxy AI features bring plenty of value. Naturally, the display, performance, and camera experiences are also top notch.

Follow the links if interested.